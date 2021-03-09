Catawba County reports 21 COVID-19 cases; Gov. says caution still required

Though North Carolina has fully vaccinated 10% of the state’s population, state leaders still caution people to wear masks and take precautions.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said more than 1.1 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. A vaccine site run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open this week in Greensboro to join the effort. The site is expected to vaccinate about 3,000 people each day, Cooper said.

As vaccinations are ramping up, case numbers are dropping, he said.

“There are more signs of hope that we are making progress toward putting this pandemic behind us,” Cooper said. “This is not the time to abandon our prevention efforts.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Until the vaccine is widely available, wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and practicing caution are still important, Cooper said.

Though things are looking up, it is still not time to celebrate an end, Cooper said.

Catawba County’s trend of low daily case increases continued Tuesday with 21 new COVID-19 cases reported by Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s total at 17,307 cases.