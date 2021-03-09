 Skip to main content
Catawba County reports 21 COVID-19 cases; Gov. says caution still required
Catawba County reports 21 COVID-19 cases; Gov. says caution still required

Though North Carolina has fully vaccinated 10% of the state’s population, state leaders still caution people to wear masks and take precautions.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said more than 1.1 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. A vaccine site run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open this week in Greensboro to join the effort. The site is expected to vaccinate about 3,000 people each day, Cooper said.

As vaccinations are ramping up, case numbers are dropping, he said.

“There are more signs of hope that we are making progress toward putting this pandemic behind us,” Cooper said. “This is not the time to abandon our prevention efforts.”

Until the vaccine is widely available, wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and practicing caution are still important, Cooper said.

Though things are looking up, it is still not time to celebrate an end, Cooper said.

Catawba County’s trend of low daily case increases continued Tuesday with 21 new COVID-19 cases reported by Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s total at 17,307 cases.

There are 22 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus and 288 people have died.

Statewide, Tuesday’s new case increase was low, as well, with 997 new confirmed cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state has reported a total of 875,903 cases. There are 1,147 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,552 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

21 new cases

17,307 total cases

22 hospitalized

288 deaths

16,507 recovered

25,097 vaccinated

Burke County

1 new case

9,496 total cases

0 hospitalized

146 deaths

9,076 recovered

15,610 vaccinated

Caldwell County

17 new cases

8,776 total cases

17 hospitalized

138 deaths

8,248 recovered

13,476 vaccinated

Alexander County

6 new cases

3,963 total cases

10 hospitalized

84 deaths

1,945 recovered

5,850 vaccinated

North Carolina

997 new cases

875,903 total cases

1,147 hospitalized

11,552 deaths

819,839 recovered

1,775,609 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Monday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Those without internet or who need help signing up can call 828-282-2002



