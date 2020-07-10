Catawba County reports 205 COVID-19 cases in past week

Catawba County saw 23 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the county total to 1,132 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county reported 205 new cases in the past seven days. The county has 14 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 17 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. At least 509 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Catawba County.
Burke County reported 17 new cases on Friday, putting the county’s total at 1,180 cases. Of those, at least 875 people have recovered, seven are hospitalized and 21 have died.
Statewide, 1,982 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The new cases put the state total at 81,331 cases.
For the fifth day in a row, North Carolina saw a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 1,046 people hospitalized with the virus. The state has seen 1,479 COVID-19-related deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.