Catawba County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Catawba County Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,483 cases.

Of those total cases, 32 are hospitalized, 952 have recovered and 16 deaths were reported, according to the Public Health website.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) reported 1,820 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 99,778.

According to NC DHHS, statewide hospitalizations decreased on Sunday by 39 for a total of 1,115. So far, 1,634 people have died and 67,124 have recovered.

