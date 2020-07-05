Catawba County reports 17 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Catawba County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 971.
Of the 971, Catawba County Public Health reported 434 people have recovered, 16 patients remain in the hospital and COVID-19 related deaths remain at 14.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 1,329 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This brings the state total to 72,983.
The NCDHHS also reported 949 hospitalizations, 1,396 deaths, and 45,538 recoveries on Saturday.
