 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County reports 14 new cases on Sunday
0 comments
top story

Catawba County reports 14 new cases on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,144.

Of the total cases, 15 are currently hospitalized, 2,750 have recovered and 53 have died.

Statewide there were 1,290 new cases reported on Sunday, putting the total number of cases at 207,380, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 917 people hospitalized with the virus, 176,422 have recovered and 3,441 people have died.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert