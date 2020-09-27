Catawba County reports 14 new cases on Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,144.

Of the total cases, 15 are currently hospitalized, 2,750 have recovered and 53 have died.

Statewide there were 1,290 new cases reported on Sunday, putting the total number of cases at 207,380, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 917 people hospitalized with the virus, 176,422 have recovered and 3,441 people have died.