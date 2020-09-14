Catawba County reports 13 cases of COVID-19 on Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 2,847 cases since reporting began on the virus.

Of the total cases, 12 people are currently hospitalized, 2,546 have recovered, and 49 have died due to the virus, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.

Statewide, there were 845 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This brings the total to 185,781 cases in the state.

Of the total cases in North Carolina, 895 are currently hospitalized, 167,257 have recovered and 3,060 have died.