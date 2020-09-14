 Skip to main content
Catawba County reports 13 cases of COVID-19 on Monday
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County reports 13 cases of COVID-19 on Monday

  • Updated
Catawba County saw 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 2,847 cases since reporting began on the virus.

Of the total cases, 12 people are currently hospitalized, 2,546 have recovered, and 49 have died due to the virus, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.

Statewide, there were 845 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This brings the total to 185,781 cases in the state.

Of the total cases in North Carolina, 895 are currently hospitalized, 167,257 have recovered and 3,060 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

13 new cases

2,847 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

49 total deaths

2,546 people recovered

Burke County

0 new cases

2,154 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

40 total deaths

1,875 people recovered

Caldwell County

14 new cases

1,558 total cases

24 patients hospitalized

25 total deaths

953 people recovered

Alexander County

41 new cases

450 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

379 people recovered

North Carolina

845 new cases

185,781 total cases

895 patients hospitalized

3,060 total deaths

167,257 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

Concerned about COVID-19?

