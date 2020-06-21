Catawba County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Catawba County reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the total cases to 574.
Of the 574, 251 people have recovered and 16 are hospitalized, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.
Confirmed cases do not include all cases of COVID-19 in the county because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.
No new deaths were reported, leaving Catawba County at 13 COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, there are 52,801 confirmed cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and 845 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
