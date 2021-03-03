Catawba County received 26,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far

Frye Regional Medical Center was given 500 doses this week and last, up from 400 a week in early February.

This week, Catawba County Public Health is scheduled to receive an extra 300 doses for a vaccine event, according to the state.

Catawba County was not allotted any Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, according to the state. The state is scheduled to get 80,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

The majority of the 22,631 Catawba County residents who have received the first or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been 65 and older, according to data from NCDHHS. About 72 percent of the first doses administered were to people 65 and older — roughly 16,290 doses. With about 29,100 citizens over 65 in Catawba County, about 55 percent have been vaccinated with one or both doses, according to NCDHHS.

Case count

Catawba County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, putting the county total at 17,146 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There are 20 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 287 have died.