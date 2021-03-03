Catawba County received 26,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far

A family practice is now among the vaccine distributors in Catawba County, alongside the health department and hospitals.
Newton Family Physicians received its first shipment of 100 Moderna doses the last week of February. This week, the practice is scheduled to receive another 100-dose shipment, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The practice is providing the vaccine to its current patients who fall under the eligibility guidelines set by the state, according to the practice’s website.
Since December, between Catawba County Public Health, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and Newton Family Physicians, 26,019 first doses of vaccine have been sent to Catawba County, according to NCDHHS.
There have been 22,631 first doses administered to Catawba County residents as of Monday, according to NCDHHS.
In recent weeks, the number of doses Catawba County Public Health and the hospitals receive each week increased from early February shipments.
In the last week of February and the first week of March, public health was allotted 1,170 baseline doses, up from 975 each week in previous weeks.
Catawba Valley Medical Center was allotted 600 doses this week and last, up from 200 doses a week in earlier weeks.
Frye Regional Medical Center was given 500 doses this week and last, up from 400 a week in early February.
This week, Catawba County Public Health is scheduled to receive an extra 300 doses for a vaccine event, according to the state.
Catawba County was not allotted any Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, according to the state. The state is scheduled to get 80,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
The majority of the 22,631 Catawba County residents who have received the first or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been 65 and older, according to data from NCDHHS. About 72 percent of the first doses administered were to people 65 and older — roughly 16,290 doses. With about 29,100 citizens over 65 in Catawba County, about 55 percent have been vaccinated with one or both doses, according to NCDHHS.
Case count
Catawba County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, putting the county total at 17,146 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.
There are 20 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 287 have died.
North Carolina saw 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the state total to 865,554, according to NCDHHS.