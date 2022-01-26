Catawba County reaches record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; health department offering N95 masks

Catawba County set new record highs for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Catawba County Public Health reported 1,390 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The new cases beat a previous high of 1,377 set two weeks earlier. There have been 32,280 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County residents.

The county also has the most county residents hospitalized with the virus ever reported, according to public health’s data. As of Wednesday, 137 Catawba County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. The previous record was 122 residents, set in January 2021.

Catawba Valley Medical Center had 78 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of those patients, 56 were unvaccinated.

The hospital reported that 19 of those patients were in the ICU, 15 of whom were unvaccinated. Of the ICU patients, 14 are on ventilators.

Four new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday. The new deaths bring Catawba County’s total to 492 since the pandemic began.