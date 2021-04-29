Catawba County reaches 300 COVID-19 deaths

Catawba County reported one new COVID-19 related death in the past week, putting the county’s total at 300 deaths since the pandemic began.

Over seven days, Friday April 23 to Thursday, Catawba County reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 — about 18 cases per day, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county’s total at 18,458. Of those, 17,904 are considered recovered.

There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.

Burke County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in seven days as of Thursday, putting the county total at 9,996, according to the Burke County Health Department. There have been 155 county resident deaths.

Caldwell County reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days, through Wednesday, putting the county’s total at 9,258, according to the county health department. There have been 147 total resident deaths.

Alexander County saw just 24 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days, through Thursday, putting the county total at 4,327, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, 12,756 new cases were reported over a week, putting the state total at 967,521 on Thursday, according to NCDHHS. There are 1,137 people hospitalized with the virus and 12,631 people have died.

