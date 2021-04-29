 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County reaches 300 COVID-19 deaths
1 comment
top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County reaches 300 COVID-19 deaths

{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County reported one new COVID-19 related death in the past week, putting the county’s total at 300 deaths since the pandemic began.

Over seven days, Friday April 23 to Thursday, Catawba County reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 — about 18 cases per day, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county’s total at 18,458. Of those, 17,904 are considered recovered.

It's a race between vaccinations and variants. A booster shot may not be needed for COVID-19 next year if the world can get vaccinated quicker than the virus can mutate. Source by: Stringr

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.

Burke County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in seven days as of Thursday, putting the county total at 9,996, according to the Burke County Health Department. There have been 155 county resident deaths.

Caldwell County reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days, through Wednesday, putting the county’s total at 9,258, according to the county health department. There have been 147 total resident deaths.

Alexander County saw just 24 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days, through Thursday, putting the county total at 4,327, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, 12,756 new cases were reported over a week, putting the state total at 967,521 on Thursday, according to NCDHHS. There are 1,137 people hospitalized with the virus and 12,631 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

18,458 total cases

14 hospitalized

300 deaths

17,904 recovered

45,044 vaccinated

Burke County

9,996 total cases

6 hospitalized

155 deaths

9,606 recovered

25,321 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,258 total cases

6 hospitalized

147 deaths

9,023 recovered

22,794 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,327 total cases

5 hospitalized

86 deaths

1,945 recovered

10,733 vaccinated

North Carolina

967,521 total cases

1,137 hospitalized

12,631 deaths

924,490 recovered

4,064,122 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone over 16 years old can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert