Catawba County reached new COVID-19 highs
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County reached new COVID-19 highs

  • Updated
Catawba County saw 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one additional death, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s seven-day increase at an all-time high with 488 cases in the past seven days. There have been an average of 69.7 new cases every day for the past seven days.

The county has set a record for its seven-day increase every day over the past six days, starting with a seven-day increase of 382 on Oct. 29.

Tuesday’s cases bring the county total to 4,831 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 78.3 percent are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met the criteria to be considered recovered.

There was one new COVID-19 related death reported Tuesday, putting the county total at 67 deaths. The latest was a person in their 70s who was hospitalized and was considered higher risk due to their age, medical condition or race or ethnicity, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. They were not connected to a congregate care facility.

Catawba County also saw a record high in the number of people hospitalized with the virus, with 47 hospitalized, according to the health department. The previous high was set Monday with 40 people hospitalized.

Statewide there were 2,349 new confirmed cases reported on Tuesday, putting the state total at 280,377 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,175 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,457 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

69 new cases

4,831 total cases

47 patients hospitalized

67 total deaths

3,784 people recovered

Caldwell County

35 new cases

2,652 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

32 total deaths

1,738 people recovered

Burke County

78 new cases

3,173 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

60 total deaths

2,651 people recovered

Alexander County

112 new cases

973 total cases

23 patients hospitalized

10 total deaths

786 people recovered

North Carolina

2,349 new cases

280,377 total cases

1,175 patients hospitalized

4,457 total deaths

246,318 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell and Alexander county data is as of Monday.

