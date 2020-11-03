Catawba County reached new COVID-19 highs

Catawba County saw 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one additional death, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s seven-day increase at an all-time high with 488 cases in the past seven days. There have been an average of 69.7 new cases every day for the past seven days.

The county has set a record for its seven-day increase every day over the past six days, starting with a seven-day increase of 382 on Oct. 29.

Tuesday’s cases bring the county total to 4,831 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 78.3 percent are considered recovered. The remaining cases have not met the criteria to be considered recovered.

There was one new COVID-19 related death reported Tuesday, putting the county total at 67 deaths. The latest was a person in their 70s who was hospitalized and was considered higher risk due to their age, medical condition or race or ethnicity, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. They were not connected to a congregate care facility.

Catawba County also saw a record high in the number of people hospitalized with the virus, with 47 hospitalized, according to the health department. The previous high was set Monday with 40 people hospitalized.