Catawba County puts $10 million in COVID-19 relief toward salaries; uses money for economic, building projects

Catawba County plans to use $10 million in COVID-19 relief money to pay some county salaries, freeing up money for economic development and capital projects.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners set aside $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to be used for general government services. Last week, the board voted to use the money to pay for county salaries for most of the county’s departments in the third quarter of 2022.

The use frees up $10 million of money from the county’s general fund, which the county can use without any of the federal restrictions American Rescue Plan Act money is bound by, Deputy County Manager Mary Furtado said.

Monday, the board of commissioners approved a plan for the money:

$1.5 million for future development costs at the Trivium Corporate Center.

$2 million for future development costs at the county’s future southeast Catawba County business park.

$3 million for a new EMS base in Hickory.

$1.6 million for improvements to a new agricultural resource center.

$975,000 to replace emergency radios.

$875,000 for future economic or capital projects not yet identified.

The county has been considering plans for a new agricultural resource center, which houses the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office. The latest possibility, discussed at a meeting in February, was moving the extension office from Newton to a building on Catawba Valley Community College’s campus.

The money for Trivium and the southeast business park have no specific uses, but will be used to develop the business parks as needed, County Manager Mick Berry.

The county began building a new EMS base in Newton in late 2021, with plans for two other new bases. The money freed up by the American Rescue Plan Act money will go toward a new base in Hickory. The county also plans to build a new base in St. Stephens.

