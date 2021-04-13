Catawba County Public Heath getting 3,500 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

This week, Catawba County Public Health is getting twice as many first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as usual. Now, the department is trying to fill appointments to use the doses.

The county health department typically receives about 1,200 to 1,500 first doses of the vaccine each week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. This week, the department will get 3,500 doses, public health's Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

Now, public health, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center are working to fill appointments and administer the allotment, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.

“In line with this, we have opened up the phone lines to get more people in quickly to use our additional doses,” Killian said.

The county is accepting appointments by phone at 828-282-2002 and online at ww.catawbavaccine.org, according to the press release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are excited to make this change, as it signals that more vaccine is becoming available through increased allocations," Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the release. "More providers are also coming on board with additional doses, which means it's becoming easier and quicker for people to get vaccinated."