Catawba County Public Health to get 975 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Catawba County Public Health plans to follow the state's vaccination plan, which calls for health care workers most at risk for COVID-19 exposure to be vaccinated first along with staff at long-term care facilities.

The health department will coordinate with hospitals to make sure all doctors, nurses and others who interact with COVID-19 patients are vaccinated in the first round. This could include working with private practices to vaccinate their health care workers, Killian said.

Catawba Valley and Frye began vaccinating hospital staff last week. Second doses for those who receive the vaccine are being held by the federal government, according to state health officials. They will begin shipping Dec. 28, three weeks after the first shipments went out. Second doses are recommended about three weeks after the first dose.

Public health will store the vaccine in pre-packaged storage containers that keep the vaccine at an ultra-low temperature using dry ice. The county expects to get a special freezer in the long term to store higher quantities of the vaccine, Killian said.

The health department has been preparing to receive the vaccine for months, and it is an exciting occasion to finally receive it.