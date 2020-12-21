Catawba County Public Health to get 975 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Catawba County Public Health will get its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The health department will get a shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the state. They expect to receive the shipment later this week, but a specific date is not being released due to security concerns, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center will receive their second shipments of 975 doses this week, as well.
There are 43 hospitals and three health departments receiving allotments of the state’s 61,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. The allocations were based on county population and acute and ICU hospital beds. Three larger health departments were chosen to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it is shipped in larger units — 975 doses at a time.
Smaller hospitals and health departments will get the Moderna vaccine, which can be shipped in smaller numbers, according to state health officials.
North Carolina expects to get 175,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine but the state has not released where those doses will be shipped. About 96,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be used in long-term care facilities.
Support Local Journalism
Catawba County Public Health plans to follow the state's vaccination plan, which calls for health care workers most at risk for COVID-19 exposure to be vaccinated first along with staff at long-term care facilities.
The health department will coordinate with hospitals to make sure all doctors, nurses and others who interact with COVID-19 patients are vaccinated in the first round. This could include working with private practices to vaccinate their health care workers, Killian said.
Catawba Valley and Frye began vaccinating hospital staff last week. Second doses for those who receive the vaccine are being held by the federal government, according to state health officials. They will begin shipping Dec. 28, three weeks after the first shipments went out. Second doses are recommended about three weeks after the first dose.
Public health will store the vaccine in pre-packaged storage containers that keep the vaccine at an ultra-low temperature using dry ice. The county expects to get a special freezer in the long term to store higher quantities of the vaccine, Killian said.
The health department has been preparing to receive the vaccine for months, and it is an exciting occasion to finally receive it.
“Deploying this vaccine is one of our highest priorities right now and we look forward to the time when it will be broadly available for everyone in our community who wants to receive it," said Jennifer McCracken, Catawba County Public Health director.
The vaccine will be available to all who want it later in 2021, Killian said. Public health is urging the public to get vaccinated when they can.
"Although doses are extremely limited right now, as we move through the prioritization groups, we will make sure people know when it’s time to get their vaccination," Killian said. "Eventually, there will be enough vaccine for everyone who wants to receive it."
The second-highest priority group is residents of long-term care facilities, staff in congregate living settings and adults with high risk of COVID-19 complications.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.