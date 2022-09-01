Catawba County Public Health pausing COVID-19 boosters until new, improved boosters arrive

Catawba County Public Health has temporarily stopped giving out COVID-19 vaccine boosters until the department can use a new booster shot that is more effective against the omicron strains.

New booster shots created by both Moderna and Pfizer target and combat both the original strain of COVID-19 and the more recent BA.5 and BA.4 strains that stem from the omicron variant, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The new boosters were approved by the FDA Wednesday and now await review by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because the boosters still need final approval, there is no firm timeline for when Catawba County Public Health will receive doses of the new booster and begin administering booster shots again, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

“We anticipate that the new boosters will be available in the next few weeks but have not been given a solid timeline since it has not been completely signed off on by the federal government,” Killian said.

Catawba County Public Health is pausing vaccine booster shots for people 12 and older under the guidance of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, a release from public health said.

Children 5 to 11 years old may continue to get the current booster vaccine. No changes have been made to the initial vaccination series.

The FDA recommended the boosters be given two months or more after the initial vaccine or the last booster dose. The FDA recommended Moderna’s new booster vaccine for people 18 and older. Pfizer’s new booster vaccine was recommended for people 12 and up.

To get the initial COVID-19 vaccine, call Catawba County Public Health at 828-282-2002.