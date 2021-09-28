Catawba County Public Health offering 3rd Pfizer shots to people over 65

Catawba County Public Health is offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people who are over 65 and others at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

The health department is following new federal guidelines for booster doses, which recommend third doses for those who are severely immunocompromised and now a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those deemed eligible, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.

Those eligible for the Pfizer additional dose include people who received the first two Pfizer doses and are over 65, residents of long-term care facilities, over 18 with underlying medical conditions, over 18 at increased risk of exposure and anyone moderately to severely immunocompromised. Those at increased risk of exposure includes health care workers, teachers, school staff, child care providers, food workers, first responders and those in group housing.

The booster is recommended six months or longer after the second dose, according to the release.

Booster doses are not yet approved for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The vaccine is available through public health by calling 828-282-2002 or going to www.catawbavaccine.org.

First and second doses are also available for those who are not yet vaccinated.