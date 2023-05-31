Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — Catawba County Public Health’s Farmers Market is returning for its 11th season on June 1, offering fresh produce from local farmers and activities for people of all ages.

With ripe summer crops like tomatoes, squash and zucchini, beans, peaches and berries in season, the market’s main goal is to offer a convenient way for people to purchase and consume local farm-fresh fruits and vegetables. It is open weekly to the public and cash, debit cards, SNAP/EBT, WIC and senior farmers market benefits are all accepted.

The market operates each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June through September. It is held, weather permitting, in the Public Health front parking lot at 3070 11th Avenue Drive SE, Hickory. Located off Fairgrove Church Road, behind Catawba Valley Medical Center, the market has ample parking and is accessible by Greenway bus.

“We are excited to offer the community an opportunity to purchase fresh foods and enjoy family-friendly activities. Special activities are planned each week, including visits from senior and childcare groups, the Catawba County Library to Go, food trucks, games and more,” said Catawba County Public Health Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Director Jeremy Stockton. “The market is not only fun, it makes a difference in improving individual and community health for everyone by increasing access to fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Because fresh fruits and vegetables offer excellent nutrition, Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clients receive Farmer’s Market Nutritional Program benefits when available to supplement their WIC food benefits with fresh, local produce during the summer months. Catawba County WIC clients interested in receiving farmers market benefits this year may call 828-695-5884 for more information.

“We are excited to offer a convenient way for people to increase their consumption of healthy foods, as good nutrition is an important building block for a healthy body and healthy community,” said Stockton. “We hope the market continues to be a great source of healthy foods for our community for many more years to come.”

WIC is a federal supplemental nutrition program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women and children up to age 5. The program helps prevent nutrition-related problems in pregnancy, infancy and early childhood. WIC benefits are redeemable at participating food stores and farmers markets for fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, milk, juice, eggs, cheese and cereal, among other nutritious items. WIC also provides nutrition and breastfeeding counseling, and makes referrals to other health and community resources.

Call 828-695-5884 for WIC eligibility information and to make an appointment.