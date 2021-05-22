Catawba County Public Health farmers market returns

HICKORY — Offering fresh, local foods, Catawba County Public Health’s Farmers Market is returning for a ninth season on June 3.

As local summer crops start ripening once again, the market’s main goal is to offer a safe and convenient way for people to purchase and consume farm-fresh fruits and vegetables. It is open to the public weekly and accepts cash, debit cards, SNAP/EBT, WIC and senior farmers market vouchers.

The market operates each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June through September. It is held, weather permitting, in the Public Health front parking lot at 3070 11th Ave. Drive SE, Hickory. Located off Fairgrove Church Road, behind Catawba Valley Medical Center, the market has ample parking and is accessible by Greenway bus.

“The market improves individual and community health for everyone by increasing access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and we are excited to offer a safe and convenient way for people to increase their consumption of healthy foods,” said Julie Byrd, Catawba County Public Health Women and Children’s Health Administrator. “Despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, we hope the market continues to be a great source of healthy foods for our community as good nutrition is an important building block for a healthy body.”