Catawba County preparing for potential OSHA vaccine requirement

Catawba County government is keeping an eye on potential vaccination requirements for employers, the county attorney said.

A national emergency temporary standard from the Occupational Safety Health Administration would require employers with more than 100 employees to have employees either get the COVID-19 vaccine or wear a mask and get tested for COVID-19 every week.

The requirement, first issued in early November, was stalled in court. Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit lifted the stay to allow the requirement to go through, OSHA said.

Now, vaccinations or weekly testing are required by Jan. 10, Catawba County Attorney Jodi Stewart said to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at a meeting on Monday. The requirement could still be changed.

“That is subject to Supreme Court reversal or stay,” Stewart said. “Also, we’re waiting on the N.C. Department of Labor to see what their standards are.”

The state could impose stricter requirements but could not override the OSHA standard, Stewart said.

As an employer of hundreds, the county is preparing for the chance that the requirement stays in place, Stewart said.

“The county is in the process of looking at procedures and policies in case it (the requirement) does go through,” Stewart said.

