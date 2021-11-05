Catawba County plans $11.5 million in COVID-19 recovery money for water, sewer

Catawba County plans to use $6.3 million in COVID-19 recovery money for two water and sewer projects.

The county recently designated the American Rescue Plan Act funding for two more projects — new sewer lines in the Sherrills Ford area and improvements to the entire wastewater treatment system.

The county previously detailed plans to use $5.2 million of ARP funds for a water-line extension and a pump station in the Sherrills Ford area.

The costs for the four projects total $11.5 million, accounting for about a third of the $31 million in ARP funds designated for the county, not including money for schools or municipalities. The only other ARP money that has been designated by the county is $95,000 for a broadband internet connection study, Catawba County Marketing and Communications Director Amy McCauley said.

All of the water and sewer projects have been in county plans for years, McCauley.

The first project recently added to the county’s plans for the ARP funds will cost about $3.33 million. That will pay for larger sewer lines and pumps in the area of The Village Center at Sherrills Ford near N.C. 150, McCauley said.