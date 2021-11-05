Catawba County plans $11.5 million in COVID-19 recovery money for water, sewer

Catawba County plans to use $6.3 million in COVID-19 recovery money for two water and sewer projects.
The county recently designated the American Rescue Plan Act funding for two more projects — new sewer lines in the Sherrills Ford area and improvements to the entire wastewater treatment system.
The county previously detailed plans to use $5.2 million of ARP funds for a water-line extension and a pump station in the Sherrills Ford area.
The costs for the four projects total $11.5 million, accounting for about a third of the $31 million in ARP funds designated for the county, not including money for schools or municipalities. The only other ARP money that has been designated by the county is $95,000 for a broadband internet connection study, Catawba County Marketing and Communications Director Amy McCauley said.
All of the water and sewer projects have been in county plans for years, McCauley.
The first project recently added to the county’s plans for the ARP funds will cost about $3.33 million. That will pay for larger sewer lines and pumps in the area of The Village Center at Sherrills Ford near N.C. 150, McCauley said.
“The projects will upgrade the existing pump station and sewer lines to larger pumps and lines to handle more flow,” McCauley said. “These are projects that have been anticipated due to growth in the area.”
The second project will cost $3 million in ARP funding to add and replace lines to improve the flow of wastewater across the entire system, McCauley said.
“It’s about managing overall system flow as efficiently as possible,” she said.
The county previously detailed plans for ARP funds that will extend a water line in the area of N.C. 16 for $2.5 million and another $2.7 in ARP funds is designated for a new pump station for the area.
Catawba County is planning an extension on a water line between N.C. Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 150 in…
There is no timeline on the projects, but ARP funding must be allotted for projects by 2024 and spent by 2026.