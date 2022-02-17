Catawba County on guard against bird flu

You may have heard of a bird flu going around that is threatening chickens in backyards and even large commercial flocks. Fortunately, no human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States and this disease does not present an immediate public health concern, or food safety issue. (Of course, as always, cook poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill bacteria and viruses).

Affected flocks do not go to market anyway, and happily, we have no indication of the disease in Catawba County.

Much to the surprise of many Catawba County residents, our county produces 11,300,000 broilers/year and 79,000 layers/year in our large bird houses, not counting those in our backyards and smaller farms. You probably are not aware of this huge local industry, because our professional producers are so cautious to isolate the birds, in order to protect against outbreaks just like the current one affecting other areas.