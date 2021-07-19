Catawba County officers: 8 grams of heroin found in search, 1 arrested on Finger Bridge Road

A Catawba County woman was arrested for trafficking heroin after 8 grams of the drug were found in her home, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Angel Gibbs, 30, was charged Thursday after narcotics investigators and probation and parole officers searched the Finger Bridge Road home with a warrant for the residence and its residents, the release said.

Officers found the heroin and items used as drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Gibbs was charged with trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of possessing, manufacturing, selling or delivering a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also served with an outstanding order for failure to appear on a felony probation violation.

“Heroin and other opioids are an ongoing threat to our communities,” Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. ”Those who are selling this poison will be targeted.”

Gibbs received a $10,000 secured bond for the probation violation and an $8,000 secured bond for the drug-related charges.