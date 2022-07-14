 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County now medium risk: 385 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Catawba County saw 385 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in the most recent reporting period.

The new cases were reported the week of July 6-9, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In the week before there were about 340 cases.

There have been 50,901 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

One new death was reported in the past week. There have been 616 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

Catawba County is now classified as a medium-risk community, according to NCDHHS. Eighteen counties in the state are considered high-risk areas, all in the northeastern area of the state.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,989 people. About 46,680 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, about 2.85 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,395 people have died. Data shows 970 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of July 3-9 in North Carolina.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

50,901 total cases

616 deaths

90,989 vaccinated

Burke County

27,311 total cases

0 hospitalized

359 deaths

26,835 recovered

44,596 vaccinated

Caldwell County

27,525 total cases

11 hospitalized

290 deaths

41,343 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,814 total cases

144 deaths

17,782 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,919,068 total cases

970 hospitalized

25,395 deaths

2,849,779 recovered

6,970,419 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

