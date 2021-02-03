Catawba County, Newton offer incentives for plastics manufacturer's $7 million investment

Catawba County and Newton are offering incentives for a plastics and composite parts manufacturer to invest nearly $7 million in a manufacturing plant and create almost 50 new jobs.

RMC Advanced Technologies, a subsidiary of NanoXplore, bought the building and operations of Continental Structural Plastics off N.C. 16 at Burris Road in September 2020, according to information from Catawba County Economic Development Corporation. Now the company, which makes parts for industrial and transportation uses, plans to expand and improve the facility.

In return, Catawba County and the city of Newton offered to forgive 50% of new property taxes on the property for two years beginning in 2024. The incentive would be up to $39,388 from the county and $36,990 from Newton, according to information from the Catawba County Board of Commissioners and Newton City Council.

Both entities also offered to pay $5,000 each in local matching funds for a $200,000 N.C. Building Reuse grant already awarded for the project, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation Director of Existing Industry Services Nathan Huret said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In exchange for the incentives, RMC must invest $6.85 million in construction and equipment at the facility and create 49 new jobs by the end of 2023.