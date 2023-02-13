Catawba County and the city of Newton each agreed to collectively provide more than $50,000 in tax incentives to pasta manufacturer Pasta Piccinini.

The agreements specifically involved the two related firms Piccinini’s Trader and Piccinini SLR.

The company is looking to relocate from California to Newton, opening up a manufacturing facility in the 67,500-square-foot building at 721 Shea Road in Newton.

Last week, the Catawba County Commissioners agreed to reimburse up to $25,875 in property taxes paid by the companies. The Newton City Council approved a similar incentive deal. In Newton’s case, the maximum incentive is $24,300.

In exchange, the company would have to create 27 jobs and invest $3 million in the project. The jobs would have an average wage higher than $48,000 a year.

Catawba County and Newton have also agreed to evenly split the $8,750 match for the $175,000 state grant which is going to aid in the redevelopment of the 67,500-square-foot building.