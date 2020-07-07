Catawba County, NC see new highs in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Catawba County saw 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Twenty people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, three more than the previous high of 17.
Catawba County’s case total reached 1,046 cases. At least 469 of those have recovered and 14 people have died.
The county’s case total does not represent every case of the coronavirus in the county because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested, according to public health.
The entire state also saw a new high in the number of people hospitalized with 989 people in the hospital with COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
While hospitalizations have continued to rise, NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said there is still plenty of capacity statewide in hospitals. The state is keeping an eye on some regions where there have been more cases, like in Mecklenburg County.
The capacity in intensive care units in North Carolina’s hospitals has stayed level, Cohen said during a Tuesday press conference.
North Carolina saw 1,346 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, putting the state total at 75,875.
About 1.07 million tests have been done for COVID-19, but testing is starting to slow because of a shortage in a substance needed for testing, Cohen said at the press conference. Testing times are growing, especially in the state lab, she said.
“We continue to be concerned about testing capacity and lab turnaround times,” Cohen said.”
In an effort to increase testing and allow anyone who wants it to be tested, the state is bringing about 300 testing sites to communities where there is a lack of access to testing, Cohen said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.