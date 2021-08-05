Catawba County NAACP to discuss COVID-19

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. Branch Vice President Rev. Dwight Carson, who has been the branch’s lead on providing public health updates, will lead a discussion on COVID-19 and safety.

“Due to continuing concerns about public health and safety, we will meet via conference call,” said Branch President Jerry L. McCombs. “I look forward to an important update on COVID-19.”

To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch typically meets the second Sunday of each month.