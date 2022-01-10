Catawba County moves forward with conservation of 650 acres

Catawba County plans to conserve about 650 acres along the Catawba River in the eastern part of the county. Neighboring properties may be added to the conservation area, as well.

The county was gifted two pieces of land totaling 656 acres in 2017 by a developer that struggled to build on the properties, Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander said at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting on Monday. The properties are on either side of Hudson Chapel Road.

Last year, the county used a grant to pay for the creation of a forest and wildlife habitat management plan for the properties. The plan recommends selling timber from the land, applying herbicide to kill invasive plants and some controlled burns. The goal is to protect the soil and land and remove non-native plants, Alexander said.

The county implemented the plan in fall 2021 with the use of some herbicide in certain areas, according to information from the county.

Now, the county plans to use $65,000 to continue with the conservation plan. The request was recommended for approval by the finance and personnel subcommittee on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}