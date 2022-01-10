Catawba County moves forward with conservation of 650 acres

Catawba County plans to conserve about 650 acres along the Catawba River in the eastern part of the county. Neighboring properties may be added to the conservation area, as well.
The county was gifted two pieces of land totaling 656 acres in 2017 by a developer that struggled to build on the properties, Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander said at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting on Monday. The properties are on either side of Hudson Chapel Road.
Last year, the county used a grant to pay for the creation of a forest and wildlife habitat management plan for the properties. The plan recommends selling timber from the land, applying herbicide to kill invasive plants and some controlled burns. The goal is to protect the soil and land and remove non-native plants, Alexander said.
The county implemented the plan in fall 2021 with the use of some herbicide in certain areas, according to information from the county.
Now, the county plans to use $65,000 to continue with the conservation plan. The request was recommended for approval by the finance and personnel subcommittee on Monday.
If approved by the full board, the money would be used to contract with a forester to help with timber sales on 160 acres of the land, Alexander said. The forester would also help coordinate herbicide use and controlled burns.
The county ultimately plans to preserve the land as a conservation area, possibly with an easement, County Manager Mick Berry said.
“Basically, we've thought you have so much growth in the Sherrills Ford area it would be nice to have some property that is preserved and won’t be developed,” Berry said.
One of the properties includes a portion of Balls Creek where it meets the Catawba River, Berry said.
Some neighboring property owners are interested in donating their land as well if it will be a conservation area, Berry said. The county also plans to talk to Duke Energy about contributing some of its land to a conservation area, he said.
County commissioners Barbara Beatty and Austin Allran are members of the finance and personnel subcommittee.