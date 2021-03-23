Catawba County man bags $1 million lottery prize

Robert Drovie of Newton couldn’t believe his luck when his $1 million Bankroll ticket revealed a top prize.

“I was shocked — just in disbelief,” he said in a press release from NC Education Lottery. “I’m still in shock!”

Drovie purchased his winning ticket from the Food Lion on N.C. 10 West in Newton on Saturday, March 20, and claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Drovie had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000, according to the release. He chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The $1,000,000 Bankroll game launched in December with five top prizes of $1 million and two top prizes remain to be won.