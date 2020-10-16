Catawba County Lions motorcycle ride rescheduled

HICKORY — The Catawba County Lions Charity Motorcycle Ride, originally planned on Oct. 10, was rescheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 17, due to severe rain last weekend.

The sixth annual ride will begin at Blue Ridge Harley-Davidson, 2002 13th Ave. Drive, SE, in Hickory. Registrations will begin at 9 a.m. First bike out at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $25 for motorcyclists and $10 for passengers. First 25 pre-entries receive a free T-shirt.

Proceeds from this event will be used to charter a bus for the blind/visually impaired of Catawba County to attend the 2021 NC Lions VIP ( Visually Impaired Person) Fishing Tournament at the Outer Banks.

This is family friendly fun event with food served. There will be door prizes and cash drawing for the motorcyclists.

For more information, contact Lion Wayne Houser, event chair at 704-418-9357 or Lion Dawson Hart, president of Long View Lions Club at 828-302-6957.