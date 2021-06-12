Catawba County Library offers movement classes

NEWTON — To complement its virtual learning programs this summer, the Catawba County Library is offering a series of movement classes with Stretch-n-Grow of the Foothills. The certified instructors will encourage kids to find the fun in fitness and set up good habits from an early age.

The sessions are scheduled for Wednesdays at 10 am, June 16 and 30 and July 14 and 28. Register for one or all of them by visiting tinyurl.com/CCSLPStretch or by calling 828-465-8665.

"Get Active with Stretch-n-Grow" classes will engage children with guided play and show them smart techniques for keeping their bodies healthy and in good shape. As a tie-in to the library’s Summer Learning theme of "Tails & Tales," the instructors will also teach kids a variety of movements that mimic the activities of wild animals.

The age-appropriate classes are designed to give kids a simple, easy-to-follow routine they can practice at home and share with friends. The lively sessions draw on movements used in pastimes like yoga, dance, and sports.