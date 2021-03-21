Catawba County Library named Main Street Champion

NEWTON — The North Carolina Department of Commerce recently recognized the Catawba County Library staff as one of its 2020 North Carolina Main Street Champions in a virtual ceremony. The annual honor is extended to people and organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to downtown revitalization and to strong communities.

The library was nominated for the award by the Downtown Newton Development Association and was one of 38 Main Street Champions celebrated for their contributions to Main Street programs and downtown districts last year. Including the 2020 honorees, 804 Champions have been recognized statewide since 2000.

DNDA representatives Maura Johnston (DNDA vice chair, Lamar Advertising), Crystal McMillan (DNDA treasurer, Wells Fargo banker), and Summer Lee Jenkins (The Corner Table Soup Kitchen executive director) hosted a special awards presentation at the Main Library in Newton, including a virtual ceremony and a surprise breakfast catered by Newton restaurants The Hen & Egg, Narrow Coffee & Nosh, and Whisk & Barrel Café.