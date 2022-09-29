Catawba County Library hosting diaper drive

NEWTON — During October, the Catawba County Library will host a diaper drive to benefit the Our Nest Diaper Pantry at the Children’s Resource Center.

The Children’s Resource Center launched the “Our Nest Diaper Pantry,” a supplemental diaper supply service for families struggling with diaper needs in Catawba County.

There are no other social programs that assist parents on a regular basis in providing diapers for their children during a crisis or emergency. Parents receive a packet of 20 diapers, wipes (when available), parenting information and access to a family support specialist to assist with community referrals. Parents can visit twice per month to receive diapers and wipes for their children.

The Catawba County Library and the Children’s Resource Center share the goal of ensuring children start school ready to learn and positioned to excel.

Like the library, the resource center works to connect families to available resources. While access to diapers are an important part of creating a healthy and clean environment for children, diaper pickups also provide an opportunity for sharing other helpful programs with families.

“Our community is so fortunate to have the Catawba County Partnership for Children working to improve the lives for young families in our county," said Library Director Siobhan Loendorf. “They recognized a need and responded with this program that does so much more than give out diapers — with each pack of diapers, they are giving out reassurance, guidance, and hope for parents struggling with life’s challenges.”

The library invites the community to be a part of helping meet the immediate needs of local families while connecting them to valuable resources by bringing donations of diapers and pull-ups from newborn to 4t/5t sizes, unopened wipes and diaper cream to any library location throughout the month of October.

For more information about the Children’s Resource Center, visit childrensresourcecenter.org

For details about the Catawba County Library’s services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them at www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.