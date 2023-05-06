NEWTON — The Catawba County Library is gearing up for its annual Summer Learning adventure with activities and challenges for kids, teens, and adults.

Registration for 2023 Summer Learning for children, teens, and adults opens Monday, May 8, with programs, activities, and reading challenges from June through early August.

This year’s summer learning theme is "All Together Now." Come to any of the seven Catawba County Library locations for an exciting mix of programs including story times, STEAM programs, performances and educational programs by the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Carolina Raptor Center, Big Bang Boom, NC Museum of Natural Sciences, Bright Star Touring Company, Green Bean Players, Dana Hill Magic, and Catawba County Parks.

Children, teens and adults are encouraged to participate in the reading challenges and to complete at least 600 minutes of reading over the summer. Prizes are up for grabs, both for folks who register to participate and for those who complete 600 minutes of reading. Prizes will also be awarded to children at the 200-minute and 400-minute marks to encourage summer-long participation.

Boasting a double focus on reading and hands-on learning opportunities, the library ramps up its programs and activities to keep learning fresh throughout the summer.

Studies show that kids can lose a substantial amount of the gains they achieve during the school year if they don’t regularly put their critical thinking abilities to the test. The library takes an active role in ensuring that children and teens stay engaged during the summer months so that they can pick up where they left off when the new school year begins.

Everyone is invited to the Summer Learning Resource Fair featuring Big Bang Boom in concert on Friday, June 2, at Conover City Park from 4-6 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to register at your local library branch or online at catawbacountync.beanstack.org/reader365. To learn more, visit your library or call 828-465-8664.