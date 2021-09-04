Catawba County Library eliminates late fees

Library systems that have gone fine free share that late fees do not ensure the return of borrowed materials. In fact, some have reported an increase in returns after the adoption of fine free policies. When the San Francisco Public Library held a six-week fine amnesty period, some 700,000 items were returned — including a book that had been checked out a century earlier.

Closing the book on fines is about providing equitable access, it does not mean that the library doesn’t care about its resources or getting them back. The library will still charge patrons for lost or damaged items. If an item is overdue by two weeks, the borrower will be blocked from checking out any other materials until they return or pay for that missing item. When they return it, the lost item charges will be taken off of their account. This is the perfect time for anyone who has long-overdue materials to bring them back to the library.

Provided that no one else is waiting to check out a title, the library will continue to provide an auto-renewal (up to two renewals) of your checked out materials. The library will also improve the notification process to send reminders encouraging people to return their materials on time or early. For anyone concerned about increased wait times for their favorite book, as always, the library will monitor wait times and make adjustments, as necessary.