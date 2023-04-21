NEWTON — Catawba County Library System encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, which highlights the role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.

The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “There’s More to the Story,” and will take place April 23-29.

Most know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture and large-print books to audiobooks and ebooks, but there's so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. The Catawba County Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources, including laptops and hotspots, but many people are surprised to hear that the library system also has American Girl dolls, zumba workout kits, yoga blocks as well as pickleball, croquet, and corn hole sets.

Libraries also play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, resources, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. Catawba County libraries are constantly evolving to support the community with services such as technology workshops and one-on-one sessions, career resources and workshops, and new online training software for people wanting to work in the trades.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners made an official proclamation on Monday, April 17, declaring National Library Week as a time to celebrate libraries as accessible and inclusive places that promote a sense of local connection, advancing understanding, civic engagement, and shared community goals.

There's even more to the story, and this National Library Week the county library system want to shine a spotlight on resources and services that everyone may not know about.

Among those resources and services:

• Early Literacy — new & engaging early literacy spaces, Ready to Learn Story Times, Pre-K Play, Ready to Learn Story Time bags, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, early literacy toys, STEAM activities, AWE computers, books, audiobooks, animated or talking picture books, and e-books.

• Health & Wellness — community garden, zumba, yoga, Stretch and Meditation, healthy eating classes, non-certification CPR, first aid, and AED machine trainings through Catawba Catawba County Emergency Services, and bags of non-perishable food for local families with food insecurity through The Corner Table.

• Meeting and Study/Work Spaces: meeting rooms available for nonprofit educational, civic, cultural and other charitable community uses and smaller study rooms and workspaces, available for schoolwork, student study groups, working remote, and small meetings. These spaces are outfitted with private and safe video-conferencing software and technology.

• Technology and TechConnect: expert help from library staff, classes on technology and tech tools, one-on-one sessions by appointment, STEAM classes, 3D printing, digital cutting, public computers, faxing, scanning, and even chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots to check out for use at home.

• Workforce Development: Skill Mill (an interactive computer program that teaches users the basics of plumbing, electrician, HVAC repair, and solar installation), VR headsets allowing for virtual on-the-job experience, career-focused workshops through NCWorks Catawba, one-on-one sessions for resume building, and public computers for completing job applications.

Help celebrate National Library Week by visiting a library during the week of April 23-29. Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram, along with the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek to join the online celebration.

For more information about the Catawba County Library’s services and programs, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catcolibrary.