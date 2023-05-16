CHARLOTTE — Brenda Rembert, president of the Catawba County League of Republican Women, recently accepted the RISE Award on behalf of the league.

The award was presented at the North Carolina Conference in Charlotte on May 6.

Presenting the award to Rembert was Kay Wildt, the president of the North Carolina Federation of Republican Women. The RISE Award is based on a club's success in reaching the objectives of recruitment, involvement, service and education.

It is given annually to those clubs that reach the four RISE goals for the previous year.

The North Carolina Federation of Republican Women’s mission is to positively impact the state and nation, while strengthening a Republican party, through recruiting, educating, training, supporting and electing Republicans.