Catawba County leaders share plans, hopes as 2023 dawns

The last several years have been a dynamic time in Catawba County as leaders in local government have worked to encourage and manage growth.

All indications point to 2023 being similar. The Hickory Daily Record reached out to several local governments and nonprofits asking for a preview of the next year.

Leaders from several local governments and organizations, including Catawba County, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, cities of Hickory and Newton, Catawba County United Way and Hickory NAACP, responded to share what’s on their minds at the start of 2023.

Here is what they had to say. Some answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown

Catawba County is a great place to live, worship and raise our families.

In 2023 some of our initiatives will be to continue focusing on combating the opioid epidemic. We are working with the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association to petition the General Assembly to increase the punishment for selling fentanyl. We are hoping the punishment for this crime will be increased to a B-1 felony.

Our Narcotics Division is continuing to focus on interdicting fentanyl dealers. We are also continuing to partner with stakeholder agencies in the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, which assists persons suffering from drug addiction to get much-needed help.

We will also continue expanding our partnering with Catawba County Schools to have a school resource officer in each of our county schools. At present, we have an SRO in each of our middle and high schools. In 2023, we hope to have an SRO full-time in each elementary school.

I am pleased to report that my office is at full staff with the exception of our detention facility, which has a few openings at present. We are ensuring that all our dedicated professionals receive the best equipment and training available, so they are as safe as possible while providing safety and security for our citizens. In my second term, my office will continue focusing on professionalism and integrity while providing our citizens the highest quality of service.

Catawba County United Way Executive Director Mark Bumgarner

As I look to 2023 with Catawba County United Way, I feel hope, challenge and uncertainty. Our community faces obstacles such as homelessness, substance abuse and mental health issues.

The impact of poverty is felt in all of these areas, and creating a community with just, equitable and attainable means of good living is a priority of Catawba County United Way and its partner agencies.

As always, Catawba County United Way will continue to support nonprofits as we work together to address homelessness, early childhood education, senior nutrition, health services for seniors and disabled, young adults moving out of foster care, financial stabilization of families, victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, addressing teen pregnancy and education while expanding our reach to address emerging and existing needs.

We must meet the need with strength, awareness and determination as a united force. With all that is facing us, what I know to be true is that our community and its nonprofits are compassionate, hard-working, caring and innovative.

With this spirit, I believe that 2023 will be, as was 2022, a year of continuing to make life better for all our citizens.

Catawba County United Way will continue to strive to serve our county in an equitable, smart and caring manner. We will increase our outreach to our county citizens and provide opportunities for all to be involved in making Catawba County the best it can.

We will continue to provide the opportunity for all to invest in our work, thorough funding, community education and volunteer opportunities so that we all reap the dividends. We know that people are never the problem, but people will always be the solution. Cheers to Living United in 2023!

Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado

Over the past year, many great things have come to fruition in Catawba County.

Highlights include Microsoft’s $1 billion investment in the county, the opening of Mountain Creek Park, and completion of a new EMS base. Going into 2023, we’ll be building on this momentum in collaboration with our partners.

The commissioners will be updating Catawba County’s strategic plan, which is focused on driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life. Since 2017, this plan has yielded $4.2 billion in private investment, 4,108 jobs, and significant population growth that has carried the region.

Moving forward, we’ll be focused on taking things to the next level, refining our existing strategies for greater impact.

We’ll proactively invest in creating high-quality economic development sites throughout the county, furthering efforts to diversify our economic base and attract higher-paying jobs that enable citizens and their families to enjoy our good quality of life.

This hinges on successful collaboration with our municipalities to anticipate the infrastructure needed to support future industry, and with our industry and education partners to ensure our workforce development initiatives deliver the labor force our employers need to remain competitive.

Catawba County is growing, and that growth is vital to a vibrant future for our citizens.

We have come to realize that economic success and quality of life are inextricably linked; you can’t have one without the other.

As we plan to meet the needs of our community’s future, evaluating every action through the lens of whether it will make living better for our citizens, we will be grappling with the question of where we grow from here. We’re excited to work together to answer that question.

Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department is excited about making an impact on the community in the new year.

Every day, our department is fortunate to see the effect that participation in the city’s recreation and sports programs has on individuals and groups. While physical activity is important, sometimes the social aspect is just as significant.

It’s always wonderful to see a 5-year-old make their first basket during basketball season, a Senior Games participant receive a gold medal, a teenager make a new friend at summer camp, a runner complete their first night 5K, and a child’s enjoyment while playing in the water at the splash pad.

Organized sports have a positive impact on kids and adults. It’s rewarding to see adults that have participated in our youth sports programs now coaching their own kids in those same sports. The friendships that are developed through participation can last a lifetime.

Through recreation or sports programs, people that may not have known each other prior form a friendship over shared interests.

This is seen in a variety of programs such as Senior Games, the community garden, free play basketball, pickleball clinics and fitness classes. People come together to participate in a hobby they love and bond over common interests.

Being able to provide the community an opportunity to form these social connections is an important part of offering these programs. To provide everyone an opportunity to participate in their choice of activity in a fun, social and healthy atmosphere is what my staff and I enjoy the most.

Hickory NAACP President Ida Clough

The association’s mission typically guides the Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP): to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

We believe we accomplished a large degree of success toward realizing the mission in 2022. Our greatest success was accomplished through our Task Force on Equity and Inclusion. The plan is to build upon that success and expand in 2023.

Our focus on education, which includes reaching out to low-income families with young children, offering tutorial services and mentoring to elementary students, and providing educational housing resources to underserved families, will be expanded.

Although the need for enhanced economic development within local underserved communities was addressed to a limited degree through the Foothills Community Housing Fair and the establishment of the NAACP-inspired Ridgeview Works, which provides career services to the Ridgeview community, we hope to highlight the need for higher incomes during the coming year.

One way in which the NAACP accomplishes a greater impact is to partner with other community groups and organizations with similar missions and goals.

We plan to establish more partnerships in 2023. Voter registration and voter education, areas for which we may be most often identified, are best accomplished with partnerships.

As a membership organization, the Hickory Branch NAACP is seeking new members who agree with our mission and are willing to actively work for the issues we choose to address.

This includes young people. We would love to establish a youth chapter. We’re looking forward to an exciting year!

Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor

It is hard to believe the school year is half over.

The first half of the 2022-2023 school year has provided several exciting moments and reasons to celebrate. For example, Hickory was one of only eight public school districts in North Carolina in which every school in the district either met or exceeded growth in the end-of-the-year assessments for the 2021-2022 school year. Also, the Hickory High School men’s soccer team won the NCHSAA 3A State Championship.

While we are looking forward to the holiday break, we are excited about the plans we will be implementing during the second half of the 2022-2023 school year.

Hickory Public Schools continues to focus on making our schools as safe as possible. We continue to look for ways to improve the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families.

A few weeks ago, I sent home a letter with our students detailing our plan to install weapons detection systems at every school in our district. While some secondary/high schools in North Carolina use similar systems, HPS will be the only district in the state to use these systems at every school in the district.

HPS is also making a significant investment in new instructional technology that will be installed in every classroom in our district. Our students and staff deserve the best technology and tools we can provide, and it will help HPS provide the best educational experience possible.

These are just two of the new plans and strategies we are putting in place within HPS to make our district the best school district possible. We will continue to reflect on what we do and look for ways to improve.

Newton City Manager Jonathan Franklin

Taking a moment to reflect on the past year in the city of Newton leaves me confident that the heart of Catawba County is strong, and our future is brighter than ever.

When I arrived in Newton as city manager last spring, I found a community of engaged residents and businesspeople who are proud to live and work in a city with safe streets, great schools, beautiful parks and a historic downtown.

I quickly realized that this slice of small-town America is supported and strengthened by a thriving group of forward-thinking stakeholders who are unafraid to try something new.

As we enter 2023, we will break ground on the final phase of downtown Newton’s infrastructure and streetscape revitalization project.

Completed phases of the project are already generating significant private investment, elevating Newton’s reputation as a regional destination and strengthening the sense of pride in longtime residents.

This once-in-a-generation public investment in the city’s core business district will be complemented by a new, state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility that will allow Newton to continue welcoming economic development well into the future while keeping our natural environment pristine.

Our efforts in the partnership that secured a $1 billion investment commitment in Catawba County by Microsoft will yield an additional $16 million in revenue.

Newton plans to direct these funds toward future economic development projects that will build upon our successes.

I’m proud to report that many of the essential public investments planned in Newton for 2023 are funded through the roughly $40 million in grants the city secured this calendar year.

In addition to maximizing the impact of taxpayers’ dollars, grant funding is allowing us to carry out multiple transformative projects in the span of a few years that may have otherwise only been accomplished across several decades.