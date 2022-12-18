Catawba County kids ask for snow, toys and if the naughty list is real

Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl, and I need new indoor soccer shoes and Mary might need a pair, too. I know you’re probably not going to do this, but please give me an elf. And is Rudolph real? Can you please give me a realistic dog? And is there anything that makes my nervous belly less nervous?
What is your favorite color and Mrs. Claus’ favorite color? I do not think I have an angel holding baby Jesus. Can I have one please? And it has not snowed yet in North Carolina. You have magic, can you make it snow?
I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Catherine M.
P.S. Is there such a thing as the naughty list?
Dear Santa,
I have tried my hardest in school and been good. Do you really eat cookies at everyone’s house? A lot of people think you are fat. I really want it to snow at least one foot. Can you make it snow? That’s all I want, but you can get me more. I would like friendship bracelets, too.
Merry Christmas!
Clara W.
Dear Santa,
I believe in you and I think you should name your reindeers something else. I want for Christmas an Xbox and a Hatchimals.
Love, Amelia M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Charlotte. I have been good this year. I would like you to bring me Barbie dolls, craft supplies, an Elsa dress, a sewing machine (so I can make my clothes), nail polish, and makeup.
Merry Christmas!!
Thank you!
Love, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
My name is Angel and I am 10 years old. This year I was nice. For Christmas this year, I would like soccer shoes, a new goal, hoodies, clothes and especially my family to be happy.
Thank you, Santa.
Love, Angel
Dear Santa,
I want to ask some questions before we get to my Christmas list. Is your real name Scoot?
So my Christmas list. Can I please have a drawing set with glitter, markers and pencils, and a Squishmallow cow?
Love, Brielle M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kolton and I am 10 years old. This year I was a little naughty but mostly nice. For Christmas this year, I would like soccer equipment, dog toys for my dog, a better Firestick for my TV and some Funko Pops based on anime characters.
Love, Kolton
Dear Santa,
My name is Rubi and I am 9 years old. This year I was nice. For Christmas this year, I would like to have good grades!
Thank you, Santa.
Love, Rubi
Dear Santa,
I have been really kind this year. I want a big doll, and I want doll clothes. Also, I want a big Fluffy Stuffy.
Thank you, Santa!
Evie C., first grade
Hey Santa,
I have been a really good boy this year. I really need new clothes and shoes, and I really want a new PlayStation 5 and AirPods and an iPhone 14.
How is the weather up north? Is it really cold up there? Can I tell you, you have the coolest reindeer ever. I’ll have fresh chocolate chip cookies for you and a glass of milk!
The most exciting present I want is the PlayStation 5 with awesome headphones! This Christmas, I hope I get everything I have asked for. It has been a very hard year. Just know I worked extremely hard and I plan to keep doing my best.
Hope you had a great year, and can’t wait to see what you bring!
Abriel C.
Dear Santa,
My name is Gregory Z. I have been pretty good this year. I would like you to bring me Jurassic World dinosaurs, especially a Giganotosaurus. I would also like a big toy gun. You are the best!
Thank you!
Love, Gregory
Dear Santa,
My name is Titus and I was naughty and nice this year. And this year for I want for Christmas LED lights and anime stuff.
Thank you, Santa.
Love, Titus
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily. I’m 10 years old, I’ve been a good girl this year and I’ve helped my mom a lot with my new baby sister. This year for Christmas, I would love to get a laptop.
Love, Lily
Querido Santa,
Yo soy Kimberly y tengo siete años.
Quiero decirte que este año he sido juiciosa y bueno.
Espero clasificar en tu lista de niños a los que les vas a dar regalos y quiero contarte cuál quiero que sea mi regalo: un perro bebe.
Te mando muchos abrazos,
Kimberly
Querido Santa,
Yo soy Alexa y tengo siete años.
Quiero decirte que este año he sido traviesa.
Espero clasificar en tu lista de niños a los que les vas a dar regalos y quiero contarte cuál quiero que sea mi regalo: dos mini brands y un reloj que tenga juegos.
Te mando muchos abrazos,
Alexa
Querido Santa:
Mi nombre es Brianna y tengo cinco años.
Este año me he portado muy bien.
Esta navidad pido: casa de Barbies.
Gracias Santa.
De: Brianna