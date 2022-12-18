Catawba County kids ask for snow, toys and if the naughty list is real

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl, and I need new indoor soccer shoes and Mary might need a pair, too. I know you’re probably not going to do this, but please give me an elf. And is Rudolph real? Can you please give me a realistic dog? And is there anything that makes my nervous belly less nervous?

What is your favorite color and Mrs. Claus’ favorite color? I do not think I have an angel holding baby Jesus. Can I have one please? And it has not snowed yet in North Carolina. You have magic, can you make it snow?

I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Catherine M.

P.S. Is there such a thing as the naughty list?

Dear Santa,

I have tried my hardest in school and been good. Do you really eat cookies at everyone’s house? A lot of people think you are fat. I really want it to snow at least one foot. Can you make it snow? That’s all I want, but you can get me more. I would like friendship bracelets, too.

Merry Christmas!

Clara W.

Dear Santa,

I believe in you and I think you should name your reindeers something else. I want for Christmas an Xbox and a Hatchimals.

Love, Amelia M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlotte. I have been good this year. I would like you to bring me Barbie dolls, craft supplies, an Elsa dress, a sewing machine (so I can make my clothes), nail polish, and makeup.

Merry Christmas!!

Thank you!

Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

My name is Angel and I am 10 years old. This year I was nice. For Christmas this year, I would like soccer shoes, a new goal, hoodies, clothes and especially my family to be happy.

Thank you, Santa.

Love, Angel

Dear Santa,

I want to ask some questions before we get to my Christmas list. Is your real name Scoot?

So my Christmas list. Can I please have a drawing set with glitter, markers and pencils, and a Squishmallow cow?

Love, Brielle M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kolton and I am 10 years old. This year I was a little naughty but mostly nice. For Christmas this year, I would like soccer equipment, dog toys for my dog, a better Firestick for my TV and some Funko Pops based on anime characters.

Love, Kolton

Dear Santa,

My name is Rubi and I am 9 years old. This year I was nice. For Christmas this year, I would like to have good grades!

Thank you, Santa.

Love, Rubi

Dear Santa,

I have been really kind this year. I want a big doll, and I want doll clothes. Also, I want a big Fluffy Stuffy.

Thank you, Santa!

Evie C., first grade

Hey Santa,

I have been a really good boy this year. I really need new clothes and shoes, and I really want a new PlayStation 5 and AirPods and an iPhone 14.

How is the weather up north? Is it really cold up there? Can I tell you, you have the coolest reindeer ever. I’ll have fresh chocolate chip cookies for you and a glass of milk!

The most exciting present I want is the PlayStation 5 with awesome headphones! This Christmas, I hope I get everything I have asked for. It has been a very hard year. Just know I worked extremely hard and I plan to keep doing my best.

Hope you had a great year, and can’t wait to see what you bring!

Abriel C.

Dear Santa,

My name is Gregory Z. I have been pretty good this year. I would like you to bring me Jurassic World dinosaurs, especially a Giganotosaurus. I would also like a big toy gun. You are the best!

Thank you!

Love, Gregory

Dear Santa,

My name is Titus and I was naughty and nice this year. And this year for I want for Christmas LED lights and anime stuff.

Thank you, Santa.

Love, Titus

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily. I’m 10 years old, I’ve been a good girl this year and I’ve helped my mom a lot with my new baby sister. This year for Christmas, I would love to get a laptop.

Love, Lily

Querido Santa,

Yo soy Kimberly y tengo siete años.

Quiero decirte que este año he sido juiciosa y bueno.

Espero clasificar en tu lista de niños a los que les vas a dar regalos y quiero contarte cuál quiero que sea mi regalo: un perro bebe.

Te mando muchos abrazos,

Kimberly

Querido Santa,

Yo soy Alexa y tengo siete años.

Quiero decirte que este año he sido traviesa.

Espero clasificar en tu lista de niños a los que les vas a dar regalos y quiero contarte cuál quiero que sea mi regalo: dos mini brands y un reloj que tenga juegos.

Te mando muchos abrazos,

Alexa

Querido Santa:

Mi nombre es Brianna y tengo cinco años.

Este año me he portado muy bien.

Esta navidad pido: casa de Barbies.

Gracias Santa.

De: Brianna