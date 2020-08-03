Catawba County jail, Trinity Village report COVID-19 outbreaks

Catawba County reported its ninth and 10th outbreaks in living facilities — one at Trinity Village senior living and the other at the Catawba County Detention Facility.

The outbreak at the jail was found when several inmates transferred to a state-run prison, according to a press release Monday from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. There, they were tested for COVID-19 and four were found positive for the virus.

A total of six inmates, including those who transferred, and nine staff members at the jail tested positive, according to the press release.

The outbreak was reported to Catawba County Public Health last week, the release said.

Two coronavirus-positive inmates remain at the jail and are quarantined, along with others who had contact with them. The staff members who were positive or exposed to the outbreak are being quarantined and tested as needed, the release said.

The jail has been working to minimize exposure in the facility since March, the release said. Staffers wear masks and masks were issued to inmates, as well. Incoming inmates are quarantined and monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.