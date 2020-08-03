Catawba County jail, Trinity Village report COVID-19 outbreaks

Catawba County reported its ninth and 10th outbreaks in living facilities — one at Trinity Village senior living and the other at the Catawba County Detention Facility.
The outbreak at the jail was found when several inmates transferred to a state-run prison, according to a press release Monday from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. There, they were tested for COVID-19 and four were found positive for the virus.
A total of six inmates, including those who transferred, and nine staff members at the jail tested positive, according to the press release.
The outbreak was reported to Catawba County Public Health last week, the release said.
Two coronavirus-positive inmates remain at the jail and are quarantined, along with others who had contact with them. The staff members who were positive or exposed to the outbreak are being quarantined and tested as needed, the release said.
The jail has been working to minimize exposure in the facility since March, the release said. Staffers wear masks and masks were issued to inmates, as well. Incoming inmates are quarantined and monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.
“We are working with local and state health officials to ensure that all preventive measures are taken to best protect both our staff and inmates,” Sheriff Don Brown said in the release.
COVID-19 can spread quickly through a congregate care facility, Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the release.
At Trinity Village senior living in Hickory, state-mandated testing at the facility identified five total cases, according to a press release from Lutheran Services Carolinas, the parent company of Trinity Village.
Two residents and three staff members tested positive, according to a press release from public health.
“Like all of our senior living communities, Trinity Village has been bracing for the possibility of an outbreak for months,” said Ted Goins, president and CEO of Lutheran Services Carolinas, in the release. “Unfortunately, as the number of positive cases rises in Catawba County, congregate communities are at great risk.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County rose by 33 cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The county has 1,972 cases, an estimated 1,483 of which are recovered.
The county reported one additional COVID-19 related death of a Catawba County resident on Monday, putting the county’s death count at 29. The person was in their 70s with underlying medical conditions and was associated with a congregate care facility, Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. They were not hospitalized at the time of their death.
Nineteen Catawba County residents are hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Statewide, North Carolina saw the daily reports of new coronavirus cases decrease for the fourth day in a row, with 1,313 new cases reported on Monday. The state total is 126,532 cases.
Hospitalizations have decreased for five days in a row, with 1,057 people reported to be hospitalized with the virus on Monday. North Carolina has seen 1,982 COVID-19 related deaths.
