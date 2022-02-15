Catawba County jail tests and quarantines all inmates for COVID-19, even if vaccinated

Inmates at the county jail are tested for COVID-19 and quarantined, even if they are vaccinated and the test result is negative.
Capt. Nathan Fisher said he believes the protocol has helped keep the number of cases at the jail low.
“We’ve handled COVID much better than any other jails in the state,” Fisher said. “In the beginning, we partnered with (Catawba County) Public Health and Emergency Services.”
In July 2020, the jail saw an outbreak and eight inmates tested positive in one of the jail’s housing units, Fisher said.
“I called Public Health and I said: ‘I got eight positive. What do I do?’ They said, ‘Lock them all down and we are on the way,’” he said.
Health officials responded immediately and began a series of meetings to discuss how to contain the coronavirus.
“That has led to our current protocols,” he said.
About 70 inmates at the Catawba County Detention Facility have tested positive for the virus in the past two years. The first case of COVID-19 in Catawba County was confirmed on March 20, 2020.
All new inmates are placed in quarantine.
“Because they could have been exposed,” Fisher said. “There is a five- to seven-day incubation period. They could have the virus in them and they not turn up positive for a few more days.”
Fisher said inmates are retested at the end of their quarantine. If the inmates test negative, they are moved to general housing.
“If somebody comes up positive … we shut the door,” Fisher said. “We don’t move people, because when we move somebody, we feel we are increasing the potential to spread COVID.”
Fisher said inmates who have the virus still receive recreation time, but at a different time than those who are not sick.
“We don’t let them out for recreation until everybody else gets locked down in the evening, and then we will allow those inmates, or that inmate, to come out, take a shower, make phone calls to family, do all the stuff they need to do,” he said.
Fisher said the staff will clean everything the inmate touched during their recreation time after the inmate returns to their cell.
Inmates are not required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 but are offered the vaccine.
“We do vaccinations every Thursday,” Fisher said. “We are now doing Pfizer.”
Inmates have access to around-the-clock medical care, a service Fisher said not every jail in North Carolina can provide.
“There are not that many jails in the state that have 24/7 medical care,” he said.
“All your basic general practitioner level of care is available,” he said. “Scrapes, bumps, colds, infections, things like that, when they are discovered here, those can be handled here.
“We’ve got an actual medical office, and it looks like a doctor’s office. We got exam rooms, and we also have cells in there.”
In an emergency, the inmate can be transported to a hospital, Fisher said.
Fisher said the jail works with medical care provider MEDIKO.
“They provide medical services to jails,” he said. “All of the staff are contracted through them. We’ve got seven full-time staff of theirs on-site, and a doctor is here one day a week, and a PA or nurse practitioner is here two days a week.”
Fisher said the nurses are assigned to the jail and live in the area, so they are able to get to know the inmates better.
On Feb. 8 inmate, William Gene Anderson, 65, of Hickory died after suffering respiratory distress, a release from the sheriff’s office says.
Medical staff at the jail attended to Anderson, Fisher said, but were unable to revive him. Officers also assisted along with Catawba County EMS.
The detention facility has a medical block where inmates are housed if they need to be closely monitored. Inmates housed in the medical block have a button in their cells they can press if they are having a medical emergency.
“They can get access to medical care within minutes,” Fisher said.
Officers also check in with them every 15 minutes around the clock.
“It gets to be annoying for the inmates, especially at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Fisher said. “It’s to check in on them, make sure they are breathing and not under any distress.”
Any medical care an inmate receives is paid for by the county.
“The only difference would be if they were on Medicare or Medicaid and they were admitted to the hospital,” Fisher said. “Other than that, the county has to incur all the medical costs, even if they had to have heart surgery.”