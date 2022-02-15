Catawba County jail tests and quarantines all inmates for COVID-19, even if vaccinated

“Because they could have been exposed,” Fisher said. “There is a five- to seven-day incubation period. They could have the virus in them and they not turn up positive for a few more days.”

Fisher said inmates are retested at the end of their quarantine. If the inmates test negative, they are moved to general housing.

“If somebody comes up positive … we shut the door,” Fisher said. “We don’t move people, because when we move somebody, we feel we are increasing the potential to spread COVID.”

Fisher said inmates who have the virus still receive recreation time, but at a different time than those who are not sick.

“We don’t let them out for recreation until everybody else gets locked down in the evening, and then we will allow those inmates, or that inmate, to come out, take a shower, make phone calls to family, do all the stuff they need to do,” he said.

Fisher said the staff will clean everything the inmate touched during their recreation time after the inmate returns to their cell.

Inmates are not required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 but are offered the vaccine.

