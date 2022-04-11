Catawba County jail looks to increase mental health services

The Catawba County jail is adding mental health services to meet the growing need for diagnosis and treatment for inmates.

The jail currently works with Partners Health Management and contracts with Catawba Valley Healthcare to provide mental health and substance abuse programs to inmates, according to information from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. The need for those services has become overwhelming, Maj. William Boston said during a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting Monday.

“In the community, in the state, in the nation, mental health services are not funded to the level we'd like the state to do, and that trickles down to our county and the jail,” Boston said. “We’re working with Partners Health and CVH to address these problems and these concerns, but it’s outgrown their abilities.”

The Catawba Valley Healthcare staff is unable to diagnose all inmates, isn’t available for mental health screenings at all times and is overloaded with counseling and treatment patients, according to the sheriff’s office.

To address the growing need, the sheriff’s office asked the board of commissioners to allow the jail to contract its current medical provider for 24/7 telehealth psychiatry services, Boston said. Boston said he has spoken to other facilities that use the telehealth services and felt it was effective.

The additional mental health services also will help ease a burden on jail staff members, who are dealing with patients with mental health issues the staff is not equipped to handle, Deputy County Manager Mary Furtado said at the subcommittee meeting.

The service would cost an additional $47,385 for the remainder of this fiscal year, and would be paid for with money the sheriff’s office has left over from positions not filled this year.

The cost for the next fiscal year would be about $190,000, and would be paid for with money made from leasing jail beds for federal inmates, Boston said. The jail leases about 50 beds to the federal government for about $100 per bed per day, he said.

The finance and personnel subcommittee, which consists of Commissioners Barbara Beatty and Austin Allran, recommended approving the new services. The full board will vote on the matter April 18.

