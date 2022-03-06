Catawba County jail inmates given tablets that provide them with education and entertainment

When interviewed in February, Thomas had completed 41 classes and was taking a 12-step course that focuses on alcohol and drug addiction.

“Those are very helpful because before I ever came in here I was an alcoholic,” Thomas said “Since I’ve been here working on this tablet, it has helped me so much on how to control the urges, how to not go back to the other life I had before I got in here.”

She said the longest course took her 45 minutes to finish.

Inmates earn credits for completing courses, and the credits can be used to purchase movies, games and music from the tablet’s virtual library. The tablets do not have access to web browsers. The entertainment features can also be accessed using funds provided by family or friends. This allows the inmate to purchase movies and games.

Thomas earned enough credits from her 41 classes to watch four movies. “These tablets are just freaking awesome,” she said.

An e-book library of 30,000 books, including religious material, is also available for the inmates on an app. The app does not require credits to read the books.