Catawba County jail inmates given tablets that provide them with education and entertainment

Starting in January, inmates at the Catawba County Detention Facility were provided access to computer tablets. Law officers say the tablets have provided education opportunities for inmates while lowering the number of disputes among the jail population.
Capt. Nathan Fisher said 80% of the inmates at the detention center are using the tablets to take classes. “I’m shocked at the amount of courses they’re taking,” he said.
Fisher said since the tablets were introduced in January, it’s significantly calmer at the jail and officers see fewer outbursts from inmates. “Everything has gotten quiet, inmates are working together. It’s been an amazing experience,” he said.
The tablets were purchased using funds from commissary money, funds that families provide for inmates.
Melissa Thomas is an inmate at the jail. She said alcohol led her to be incarcerated. She is taking classes to learn how to fight her addiction.
Before access to the tablets, Thomas said she spent most of her day sleeping. She added, “Before the jail ever brought these tablets in … there would be fights and fusses and stuff like that.”
That has changed, Thomas said. “Everybody gets along. Everybody’s on their tablet. Everybody’s helping each other with their courses … these ought to be in all jails,” she said.
When interviewed in February, Thomas had completed 41 classes and was taking a 12-step course that focuses on alcohol and drug addiction.
“Those are very helpful because before I ever came in here I was an alcoholic,” Thomas said “Since I’ve been here working on this tablet, it has helped me so much on how to control the urges, how to not go back to the other life I had before I got in here.”
She said the longest course took her 45 minutes to finish.
Inmates earn credits for completing courses, and the credits can be used to purchase movies, games and music from the tablet’s virtual library. The tablets do not have access to web browsers. The entertainment features can also be accessed using funds provided by family or friends. This allows the inmate to purchase movies and games.
Thomas earned enough credits from her 41 classes to watch four movies. “These tablets are just freaking awesome,” she said.
An e-book library of 30,000 books, including religious material, is also available for the inmates on an app. The app does not require credits to read the books.
Thomas said they can use the tablets from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. “It keeps me occupied all day long,” she said.
“The greatest benefit is the education … I learn about things I didn’t know from out there before I got in here,” she said.
Thomas said she will be released on May 7. “It’s preparing me to return back to society by my release date,” she said.
The jail has 350 tablets available. The jail averages around 300 inmates.
Educational programs include GED preparation, job skills training, basic math, consumer education, English as a second language and reading comprehension, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. There are also a number of self-improvement programs for inmates to study. The classes are a combination of reading material, watching videos and answering questions, Thomas explained.
The tablets also have a phone and text messaging apps. An inmate’s loved ones can add money to the commissary which allows inmates to use the apps.
Fisher said the goal of the tablets is to educate inmates and prepare them to return to society. “We are trying to lessen the rearrests,” he said.
