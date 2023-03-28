Both Frye Regional Medical Center and Catawba Valley Medical Center have loosened their mask requirements for visitors and staff.

At Frye, masks will not be required in public areas where patients are not being cared for and employees will not have to wear masks in areas such as offices or breakrooms, the hospital announced Tuesday.

Matt Webber, the chief market and communications officer at Catawba Valley Medical Center, said the hospital moved to optional masking on March 20 except for cases involving COVID and COVID-exposed patients and patients whose condition requires isolation.

He added that the hospital is continuing to offer masks to those who prefer to wear them.

“We are able to make this change now due to the lower incidence of COVID in our area,” Webber said. “We will continue to monitor weekly and will make changes to our masking policies based on local COVID incidence and regulatory guidelines, which could include a return to masking.”

Frye also noted their policy may change if conditions change.

There were 95 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County for the week ending on March 11, 23 of which were reinfections, according to state health data. For the week ending on March 18, there were 72 cases and 23 reinfections.

It is important to note that data of deaths and cases from the weeks ending on March 11 and March 18 is incomplete and may change, according to state public health officials.