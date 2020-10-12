Catawba County honors Animal Services Manager

NEWTON — Catawba County Animal Services Manager Jenna Arsenault has been named Catawba County’s 2020 Employee of the Year. Arsenault earned distinction for successfully transitioning Catawba County Animal Shelter operations to the county this past year.

While still serving as the county’s Chief Animal Control Officer, Arsenault developed the shelter’s new standard operating guidelines, secured all necessary supplies, equipment and medications, and hired and trained 11 new kennel technicians to ensure the seamless transition of shelter operations.

After applying for and being named the new Animal Services Manager in May 2020, she worked with her new team to ensure the shelter passed state inspection and received its new operating license effective July 1.

“Jenna has demonstrated tremendous initiative and leadership during her tenure with Catawba County, and especially in her management of the animal shelter,” said Catawba County Manager Mick Berry. “She continually strives to do what is best for our citizens and the animals in our care, and she is highly deserving of this recognition.”

Four other employees were nominated for 2020 Catawba County Employee of the Year: Pamela Bookhart, Social Worker Supervisor III, Social Services; Steven Parkhurst, 911 Telecommunicator, Emergency Services; Patricia Queen, Permit Center Supervisor, Utilities & Engineering; and Olga Orosco, Eligibility Specialist, Social Services. The winner is selected by peers serving on the county’s Employee Committee.