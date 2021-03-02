Catawba County hiring 2 EMS supervisors

Catawba County is hiring two Emergency Medical Services shift supervisors to increase the number of supervisors working at one time.

The EMS department originally asked for the additional shift supervisors, who oversee all of the county’s EMS crews, last year. At the same time, COVID-19 was beginning to affect the economy, so the Catawba County Board of Commissioners delayed the hiring.

Now, the county’s financial situation is stable and revenue from the sales tax is back at previous levels, County Manager Mick Berry said at Monday’s board of commissioners meeting. With that in mind, the commissioners approved the hiring of two new shift supervisors.

The county currently has one shift supervisor each 12-hour shift — one during the day and one at night. They oversee 30 employees during the day and 18 to 24 employees on the night shift, according to information from the county.

With two new shift supervisors, there will be two working at the same time during peak call hours, Berry said. The additional supervisor will ensure the county is able to respond to increasing call volumes and that a supevisor is available to go to severe calls.