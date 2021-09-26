Catawba County hires new tax administrator

NEWTON — Catawba County has hired Brian Myers to serve as Catawba County Tax Administrator beginning Oct. 1.

Myers will be responsible for planning, directing and administering the county’s tax program. This includes establishment of values for business, personal and real property appraisal, maintenance of real estate records, listing and preparation of tax bills, and collection of taxes on behalf of the County and its eight municipalities. His annual salary will be $120,000.

Myers joins Catawba County from Davie County, where he worked for the past 10 years as tax administrator. In this role, Myers managed all tax office operations and oversaw three property revaluations. During his 13-year tenure with the county, Myers also served as a real property appraiser and revaluation coordinator and was involved in refining collection and appraisal processes that resulted in improved service to citizens.

“Brian is well suited to lead the Catawba County Tax Office due to his significant experience with all aspects of tax office management and administration,” said Catawba County Manager Mick Berry. “We are pleased to welcome him to the Catawba County team.”