 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County hires new tax administrator
0 Comments

Catawba County hires new tax administrator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — Catawba County has hired Brian Myers to serve as Catawba County Tax Administrator beginning Oct. 1.

Myers will be responsible for planning, directing and administering the county’s tax program. This includes establishment of values for business, personal and real property appraisal, maintenance of real estate records, listing and preparation of tax bills, and collection of taxes on behalf of the County and its eight municipalities. His annual salary will be $120,000.

Myers joins Catawba County from Davie County, where he worked for the past 10 years as tax administrator. In this role, Myers managed all tax office operations and oversaw three property revaluations. During his 13-year tenure with the county, Myers also served as a real property appraiser and revaluation coordinator and was involved in refining collection and appraisal processes that resulted in improved service to citizens.

“Brian is well suited to lead the Catawba County Tax Office due to his significant experience with all aspects of tax office management and administration,” said Catawba County Manager Mick Berry. “We are pleased to welcome him to the Catawba County team.”

Myers received a B.S. in Business Administration from Western Carolina University. He currently serves as treasurer and education chair for the North Carolina Tax Collectors Association and education chair for the North Carolina Association of Assessing Officers.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to be joining a great team and serving the citizens in Catawba County,” said Myers.

Myers

Myers
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert