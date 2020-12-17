Catawba County health director speaks at Appalachian State's virtual graduation, earns master's degree

Catawba County’s public health director earned a master’s in public administration — a goal she’s been working toward for over two decades.
McCracken was the graduate speaker for Appalachian State University's fall 2020 commencement Dec. 11. She graduated from the online Master of Public Health distance education program, according to a news release from Appalachian State.
During her speech, which was broadcast during virtual graduation, McCracken said she promised herself and her father 23 years earlier that she would earn a master’s degree.
“I made a promise to obtain a grad degree — and a husband, two children and a career later, I’m finally fulfilling that promise — here I am Daddy, I made it,” McCracken said.
McCracken started the program two and a half years ago, she said in her speech. When she started the program, knowing she would graduate in 2020, she thought 2020 would be a defining year for her.
“What I did not realize was that 2020 would be a defining year for our world, our country, our state and our university,” she said.
The year 2020 was not only the year she graduated, but she also became the health director in March after serving as Catawba County’s interim public health director.
“Yes, I accepted that position at the beginning of a global pandemic,” she said. “In fact, on my first official day as health director, I had to make the unfortunate announcement that the Catawba County Public Health Department had its first COVID-19 case. So it began.”
McCracken led public health in the middle of a pandemic while still taking classes to earn her master’s degree. The challenge has taught her a lot, she said.
“As 2020 has unfolded, life as we knew it has been put on pause. … COVID-19, while challenging and very inconvenient, is giving us new perspectives that we can take with us into our futures,” McCracken said during the commencement speech. “One of the more important lessons this pandemic has taught me is that challenges bring new opportunities. Sometimes, you just have to look for them. Every problem is an opportunity for you to grow and for you to push yourself.”
Balancing the graduate program and her job was a challenge, especially this year, but her family and the staff at public health helped her through it, McCracken said.
"It was extremely busy," she said. "Finding a balance was difficult."
McCracken was able to use her experiences in her professional life in her academic work, and her academic work has improved her work at public health as well, she said.
"I could take what I was learning in my academic role and apply that to what was happening in my professional life," she said. "It worked out, and I think it gave me great content for my academic work and also made a great foundation for my role as a public leader."
McCracken said the pandemic impacted her personally and professionally.
“COVID-19 has also taught me that today matters,” she said. “Today may be difficult, today may not be fun, but we have to show back up and make tomorrow even better.”
