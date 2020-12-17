Catawba County health director speaks at Appalachian State's virtual graduation, earns master's degree

McCracken led public health in the middle of a pandemic while still taking classes to earn her master’s degree. The challenge has taught her a lot, she said.

“As 2020 has unfolded, life as we knew it has been put on pause. … COVID-19, while challenging and very inconvenient, is giving us new perspectives that we can take with us into our futures,” McCracken said during the commencement speech. “One of the more important lessons this pandemic has taught me is that challenges bring new opportunities. Sometimes, you just have to look for them. Every problem is an opportunity for you to grow and for you to push yourself.”

Balancing the graduate program and her job was a challenge, especially this year, but her family and the staff at public health helped her through it, McCracken said.

"It was extremely busy," she said. "Finding a balance was difficult."

McCracken was able to use her experiences in her professional life in her academic work, and her academic work has improved her work at public health as well, she said.