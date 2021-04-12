Catawba County gets nearly $127,000 for election expenses

Catawba County received grant money retroactively for the November 2020 election.

The county board of elections originally received $10,000 from the federal Help Americans Vote Act in the fall to help run the election. Now, the county received another $126,862 in grant money from the act, Catawba County Budget and Management Director Jennifer Mace said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.

The allocation was distributed by the state based on the number of voters in the county and the county’s economic tier, Mace said.

The money can be used for expenses related to improving federal elections.

The initial $10,000 was used for the November election, including staff overtime, curbside voting supplies and precinct disinfection, Mace said.

The recent allocation will be used for a wide array of expenses. About $44,000 is requested to be used for technology needs such as laptops, printers, TVs and other items. About $40,000 would be used for safety needs, including fire alarms in the new building. The board of elections moved into the former animal shelter approximately 15 months ago after a $2 million renovation to the building.