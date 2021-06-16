Catawba County gets $50,000 grant for library locker

Catawba County Library Director Siobhan Loendorf took notice when she learned an area of Long View had a significantly lower life expectancy than the rest of the county.
Loendorf decided to bring a library “outpost” to the area — a place where people can pick up books out of an automated locker and the mobile library can visit once a month. She hopes the outpost will bring education and resources to a community often underserved.
“That’s usually our impetus and where we come from every time we do something — to serve people,” Loendorf said.
The census tract that caught her eye, 107, encompasses Long View north of U.S. 70, south of First Avenue SW and east of U.S. 321. The tract has a life expectancy of 64.6, about 12 years less than the countywide life expectancy of 76.6, according to the 2019 Catawba County Community Health Assessment.
From there, Loendorf found the entire Long View area is one of the most diverse areas of the county, with 49% of the population identified as white, 32% Latinx and 16% Black. It has a median income much lower than the county average, less internet usage and a higher proportion of children and single mothers receiving food assistance, according to information from the library.
“It’s really because they don’t have anything, any access,” Loendorf said.
The nearest library is the city of Hickory’s Ridgeview library. But in some areas of Long View, there isn’t a bus route that comes close enough to take residents there, Loendorf said. A nearby library could mean access to health resources, more education and even the internet.
The library found a partner in CleanWave Laundry, which will house an electronic locker to hold books for people to pick up. The laundromat is near a Food Lion grocery store, a central point in the area, and the owners were willing to provide internet and electricity for the locker.
The library applied for a grant in February for the project and was recently awarded a nearly $50,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the Library Services and Technology Act. The grant is administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The grant, plus a $5,900 match from the library, will pay for the locker, mileage to deliver books to the outpost, a book drop box and brochures.
The grant also pays for laptops that will be available for use at the laundromat, Loendorf said.
The locker will allow people to put books on hold through the library, then open their specific locker to pick the books up. The 24 locker spaces are large enough to hold about 10 books, Loendorf said.
The locker will also have 10 storage units with pre-selected books that people can browse and borrow with their library card without placing a hold.
The locker won’t be ordered until July, when the grant funds are released, so it could be this fall before it is ready for use, Loendorf said. Still, before then, the county’s mobile library will start making monthly trips to CleanWave to provide library services and computers. They will also hold events, like science and math programs for kids or career classes for adults.
The library will also enlist other agencies like Catawba County Public Health to hold wellness check events, Loendorf said. The services provided at the outpost are the most crucial part.
“A library locker and laptops — those are just things,” Loendorf said. “We’re really big believers that the things are nothing but things without the people and libraries programming.”
Once open, the locker will be available any time the laundromat is open.