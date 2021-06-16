Catawba County gets $50,000 grant for library locker

The nearest library is the city of Hickory’s Ridgeview library. But in some areas of Long View, there isn’t a bus route that comes close enough to take residents there, Loendorf said. A nearby library could mean access to health resources, more education and even the internet.

The library found a partner in CleanWave Laundry, which will house an electronic locker to hold books for people to pick up. The laundromat is near a Food Lion grocery store, a central point in the area, and the owners were willing to provide internet and electricity for the locker.

The library applied for a grant in February for the project and was recently awarded a nearly $50,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the Library Services and Technology Act. The grant is administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The grant, plus a $5,900 match from the library, will pay for the locker, mileage to deliver books to the outpost, a book drop box and brochures.

The grant also pays for laptops that will be available for use at the laundromat, Loendorf said.